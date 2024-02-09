RETN bolsters Poland footprint with new PoP

The new PoP in Gdańsk at the Artnet Data Centre offers enhanced connectivity to Warsaw, Poznań and onwards to Berlin. The news marks RETN's 12th Polish PoP, delivering wholesale customers, ISPs, and enterprise businesses with domestic and international connectivity options.

“This represents a significant milestone in RETN's ongoing commitment to enhancing network connectivity in Poland, following the recent expansion of our Warsaw metro fibre ring and the establishment of a new route connecting into Poznań and Berlin,” said Amy Bajer, managing director of RETN Poland & CEE.

“Through these strategic locations, we are equipped to deliver comprehensive data transmission services, reliable Internet Access (DIA), Cloud Connect, Wavelength, L2 and L3 VPN, IP across Europe and Asia, utilising connections to reach all our existing PoPs in these regions.”

Gdańsk is the largest city in Poland and home to the Port of Gdańsk, the Baltic Sea's biggest container port, making it a crucial market for the company.

The entire Tri-city (Gdańsk, Gdynia, Sopot) metropolitan area is now covered by RETN’s our extensive network.

In related news, December sawRETN deploy its latest network route connecting Hong Kong to Singapore via the Asia-Pacific Gateway subsea cable.

The new route forms part of RETN's Asian connectivity strategy where customer centricity and the importance of redundancy and reliability play a central role.