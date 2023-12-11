RETN activates third Hong Kong-Singapore subsea cable route

This new route forms part of RETN's Asian connectivity strategy where customer centricity and the importance of redundancy and reliability play a central role.

With frequent subsea cable breaks in the region, RETN champions for a minimum of three redundant routes between critical points.

"Southeast Asia is witnessing significant growth and opportunity, with Singapore serving as a major transit hub for all international traffic in the region,” said Sam Sham, head of Asia operatons of RETN.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to meeting the escalating connectivity needs of wholesale and enterprise businesses, ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity solutions amid the challenges posed by cable disruptions."

As Asia continues to face cable disruptions, RETN's route enhances diversity and lowers latency – approximately 35 milliseconds – it also promotes a proactive approach to building resilient network architectures.

The company’s latest service connects two major financial centres in Asia, strengthening the connectivity landscape between key hubs and delivering robust, secure, and reliable connectivity solutions.

It also serves as a call to the industry, urging a minimum adoption of three redundant routes for optimal network resilience.

Last month, RETN launched its latest network connectivity route from Padua to Vienna in northern Italy.

Using the VSIX Padua point of presence (PoP), this new route is designed to strengthen internet connectivity in the Veneto region by enabling collaboration among local, national, and international Internet service providers.

The month prior, RETN formed a new partnership with Retelit to use its spectrum sharing solution.

RETN said that the spectrum sharing solution is designed to provide significant and scalable transmission capacity through Retelit’s physical network infrastructure.