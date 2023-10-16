RETN expands Milan-Marseille network connectivity

RETN said that the spectrum sharing soluton is designed to provide significant and scalabel transmission capacity through Retelit’s physical network infrastructure.

Use of the system will enable RETN to offer its Italian customers improved connectivity to the rest of Europe.

With the partnership, RETN expands its global network from Milan to Marseille on a route it believes is particularly attractive for international service providers and submarine cable traffic.

RETN said Retelit is an ideal provider to support international operators and hyperscalers rollout telco projects that require a robust, resilient owned infrastructure with broad domestic and international coverage. Retelit’s spectrum Sharing offers a middle-ground solution between inflexible traditional transport options and costlier, more complex dark fiber alternatives.

The Spectrum technical solution proposed by Retelit, involves virtualisation of the optical layer and its decoupling from the electrical traffic layer. It is designed for operators who need to have major capacity cuts and to maintain full control and monitoring of their infrastructural asset, while fully guaranteeing operability.

Diego Teot, head of Retelit’s wholesale, said the agreement demonstrates Retelit's international positioning.

“[Retelit] is chosen by global operators for the quality of its solutions and the very high level of customisation of its telco services,” he said.

“With the technological aspects of our service, RETN will enjoy significant benefits for its future capacity upgrades. In fact, our scalable and flexible solution will evolve with our client's needs and requirements, offering them a simpler operating model capable of supporting expansion and growth activities”

Milko Ilari, managing director of RETN Italy and head of Southern Europe region at RETN, said “Milan-Marseille is one of Italy’s most important routes and over the past three years we have seen a massive increase in demand from our customers due to growing traffic on the network. With Retelit we are leading the way for stronger and more reliable network connectivity in Northern Italy and beyond”.