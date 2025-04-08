Schneider Electric & Digital Realty unveil first carrier-neutral data centre in Crete

The first carrier-neutral data centre on the island will help close Southern Europe’s digital connectivity gap by linking international, regional and local subsea cables .

The result means the site will allow cloud providers, telecom companies and CDNs to serve the area more effectively, the technology giant claimed.

The facility works alongside key regional markets like Athens, Barcelona, Marseille, Rome and Tel Aviv, forming part of Digital Realty ’s Mediterranean platform.

Schneider Electric also delivered two prefabricated power modules with MV, transformers, LV, UPS systems and cooling, alongside providing two large-scale data halls that included power, cooling and IT equipment, all managed by Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure monitoring systems.

The company also handled full design, construction and consulting services, including mechanical, electrical, software and security systems.

Schneider Electric SVP of secure power and data centre business, Pablo Ruiz Escribano, said: “For many years Schneider Electric has partnered with Digital Realty to meet exacting standards for its data centre build outs globally, and our work together at HER1 demonstrates the massive potential that prefabricated solutions present to meet demanding deployment timeframes, while minimising risk.

“The successful delivery of HER1 represents a major turning point for data centre deployments in Southern Europe, and by establishing this new global connectivity hub in Crete, Digital Realty will connect customers across continents for many years to come.”

Digital Realty France SVP, Fabrice Coquio, added: “Digital Realty’s substantial investment in our new Heraklion data centre highlights our dedication to establishing the Mediterranean as a global connectivity hub, connecting continents and enabling digital transformation.

“Thanks to our strategic partnership with Schneider Electric, we are accelerating the time to market of this critical project to quickly meet the surging digital traffic demands in the region, while enhancing network resilience and diversity for enterprises and communities alike."

