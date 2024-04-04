RETN increases scrubbing capacity for DDoS mitigation by 5000%

RETN's platform provides direct traffic control, enhanced visibility, and increased scale and reach to protect against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks across its 135,000km network from Europe to Asia.

By enabling the ability to implement immediate mitigation measures directly at the network level, RETN supports businesses to stop attacks closer to their source, ensuring increased continuity of service.

“In the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, RETN's new DDoS Mitigation Platform represents a significant step forward in securing the internet's backbone and ensuring the digital safety of businesses worldwide,” said Tony O’Sullivan, CEO of RETN.

“DDoS mitigation is now essential and should be expected by all businesses and mission critical networks that require real-time protection. We are excited to now provide a solution that excels in detecting attacks, alerting users, and responding swiftly to mitigate them.”

The RETN DDoS platform features a range of capabilities including, automated and intelligent mitigation which uses machine learning and AI to automatically detect and mitigate threats.

The aforementioned increased scrubbing capacity across multiple centres deployed across RETN’s Global Network.

In addition, it also boasts a 24x7 Security Operation Centre (SOC), a customer security portal, automated real time alerts and reports, as well as customisable profiles for each network/host resource.

As for IP Transit and Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) customers, they benefit from a different set of features, including volumetric attack protection as RETN's platform diverts overwhelming traffic away from the target network, filtering out malicious packets and ensuring the smooth transit of legitimate traffic.

Protocol attack protection that Identifies and mitigates suspicious traffic patterns indicative of protocol attacks, such as SYN floods or TCP floods.

Application protection which leverages a cloud-based, enterprise-grade Web Application Firewall (WAF) that shields web applications, APIs, and online services from a range of threats.

As well as DNS Protection that is capable of absorbing large-scale DNS-based DDoS attacks while responding to legitimate user requests.