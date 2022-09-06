The Global Carrier Awards shortlist 2022
The official shortlist for this year's Global Carrier Awards has been announced.
Back live and in-person, taking place during Capacity Europe 2022, the ceremony will be held on 19 October at the Indigo at The O₂ in London.
With 32 categories, the awards are the most prestigious awards programme in wholesale telecoms and connectivity, celebrating its 19th year in operation.
Nominations opened in March bringing in a record number of 280+ entries for 2022, with the independent judging panel hard at work over the course of August to score each and every one.
Chaired by Head Judge, Carl Roberts, partner at Hadaara Consulting, the panel of 23 judges has whittled all these entries into a shortlist that recognises the best and most innovative players by region, specialism and industry sector.
The team at Capacity Media would like to wish all this year’s shortlisted companies the best of luck for the Global Carrier Awards and we look forward to seeing you next month!
GLOBAL & REGIONAL
Best African Wholesale Carrier:
Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd
LANCK Telecom
Liquid Intelligent Technologies
MTN GlobalConnect
Best Carrier - Asia Pacific:
China Mobile International Limited
China Unicom Global
NTT
TELIN
Best Central and Eastern European Wholesale Carrier:
Fiberhost
Neterra
OTEGLOBE
Telekom Srbija
Türk Telekom International
United Group International Wholesale
Best Data Centre Provider:
Aligned Data Center
BDx
Green Mountain
Iron Mountain Data Centers
Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Data:
Colt Technology Services
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
NTT
Orange International Carriers
Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Voice:
Bankai Group
BTS
C3NTRO Telecom
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
Gamma Telecom Ltd
Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd
iBASIS
Orange International Carriers
Telefónica Global Solutions
Best Internet Exchange Provider:
DE-CIX
NetIX
Best Latin American/Caribbean Wholesale Carrier:
C&W Networks
C3NTRO Telecom
Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd
GoldConnect
Identidad Technologies
Sparkle
Telefónica Global Solutions
Ufinet
Best Middle East Wholesale Carrier:
e& Carrier & Wholesale
Global Cloud Xchange
Kalaam Carrier Solutions
LANCK Telecom
Omantel
stc - Saudi Telecom Company
Türk Telekom International
Best North American Wholesale Carrier:
C3NTRO Telecom
NTT
Verizon Partner Solutions
Windstream Wholesale
Best Pan-European Wholesale Carrier:
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
EXA Infrastructure
RETN
Sparkle
INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY
Best Anti-Fraud Innovation:
iBASIS
Orange International Carriers
Subex
Telefónica Global Solutions
Telenor Global Services
VOX Solutions
Best Blockchain/Security Innovation:
Airtel Business
CodeB by Aloaha
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd
Best Cloud Innovation:
China Unicom Global
Console Connect
Jio Platforms Ltd
Robin.io, A Rakuten Symphony Company
Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation:
American Tower
Chindata Group
DataBank
EDGNEX
Jio Platforms Ltd
OADC
Best Data Service Innovation:
datamena
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
Gold Data
Omantel
Sparkle
stc - Saudi Telecom Company
Best IoT Initiative:
Bridge Alliance, Singtel, Ericsson
China Mobile International Limited
China Unicom Global
Tata Communications
Verizon Partner Solutions
Best Mobile/5G Service Innovation:
AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | bdapps - The National App Store of Bangladesh
Bluebird Network
China Mobile International Limited
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
Ooredoo Kuwait
Singtel
Best Network Technology & Software Development:
CMC Networks
Connectbase
Console Connect
Gold Data
GoldConnect
Orange
RtBrick
Virtual1
Best OTT/Hyperscaler Partnership:
Colt Technology Services
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
MTN GlobalConnect
Ooredoo Maldives
Ufinet
Best Subsea Innovation:
FiberSense
Southern Cross Cables Limited
Sparkle
Best Voice/UCaas Service Innovation:
Coolwave Communications
Tata Communications
telXira
XConnect
Wholesale Innovation Disruptor of the Year:
Broadbased Communications Limited
Colt Technology Services and Ciena
Console Connect
DCConnect Global Limited
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
GoldConnect
Lightstorm
Tata Communications
TELIN
TOMIA
Ufinet
Virtual1
PROJECTS
Project of the Year – Subsea:
Crosslake Fibre
Southern Cross Cables Limited
Sparkle
TELIN
Project of the Year – Terrestrial:
Arc Solutions
China Telecom Global
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
Gold Data
Lightstorm
Orange
SALES & MARKETING
Best Marketing Campaign:
AdaniConneX
AGW for Ncell Axiata Limited | Sahayatri
AGW for Robi Axiata Limited
AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | Airtel Bangladesh
AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | The Noor App Goes Global & Introduction of Digital Hajj
Colt Technology Services
EXA Infrastructure
Gold Data
Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)
TOMIA
Best Marketing Team:
AdaniConneX
Bankai Group
Console Connect
Sparkle
Best Social Media Campaign:
AdaniConneX
AGW for Ncell Axiata Limited | Dashain
AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | Airtel Bangladesh
AGW for Robi Axiata Limted | #TikTokBingeStar | Binge
BDx
Colt Technology Services
Sparkle
VOX Solutions
Windstream Wholesale
Best Wholesale Sales Team:
C&W Networks
Gamma Telecom Ltd
iBASIS
MTN GlobalConnect
TalkTalk Wholesale Services
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Best Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative:
Airtel Business
Aligned Data Centers
Aqua Comms
Axiata Wholesale for Ncell Axiata Limited
Digicel Haiti Foundation
euNetworks
Ooredoo Algeria
Ooredoo Myanmar
Best Inclusion and Diversity Initiative:
Colt Technology Services
Omantel
Orange
Verizon Partner Solutions
Best Strategic Acquisition:
Azrieli Group & Green Mountain
iBASIS Acquires Simfony
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
Ufinet