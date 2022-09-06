The Global Carrier Awards shortlist 2022

Back live and in-person, taking place during Capacity Europe 2022, the ceremony will be held on 19 October at the Indigo at The O₂ in London.

With 32 categories, the awards are the most prestigious awards programme in wholesale telecoms and connectivity, celebrating its 19th year in operation.

Nominations opened in March bringing in a record number of 280+ entries for 2022, with the independent judging panel hard at work over the course of August to score each and every one.

Chaired by Head Judge, Carl Roberts, partner at Hadaara Consulting, the panel of 23 judges has whittled all these entries into a shortlist that recognises the best and most innovative players by region, specialism and industry sector.

The team at Capacity Media would like to wish all this year’s shortlisted companies the best of luck for the Global Carrier Awards and we look forward to seeing you next month!

GLOBAL & REGIONAL

Best African Wholesale Carrier:

Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd

LANCK Telecom

Liquid Intelligent Technologies

MTN GlobalConnect

Best Carrier - Asia Pacific:

China Mobile International Limited

China Unicom Global

NTT

TELIN

Best Central and Eastern European Wholesale Carrier:

Fiberhost

Neterra

OTEGLOBE

Telekom Srbija

Türk Telekom International

United Group International Wholesale

Best Data Centre Provider:

Aligned Data Center

BDx

Green Mountain

Iron Mountain Data Centers

Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Data:

Colt Technology Services

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

NTT

Orange International Carriers

Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Voice:

Bankai Group

BTS

C3NTRO Telecom

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Gamma Telecom Ltd

Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd

iBASIS

Orange International Carriers

Telefónica Global Solutions

Best Internet Exchange Provider:

DE-CIX

NetIX

Best Latin American/Caribbean Wholesale Carrier:

C&W Networks

C3NTRO Telecom

Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd

GoldConnect

Identidad Technologies

Sparkle

Telefónica Global Solutions

Ufinet

Best Middle East Wholesale Carrier:

e& Carrier & Wholesale

Global Cloud Xchange

Kalaam Carrier Solutions

LANCK Telecom

Omantel

stc - Saudi Telecom Company

Türk Telekom International

Best North American Wholesale Carrier:

C3NTRO Telecom

NTT

Verizon Partner Solutions

Windstream Wholesale

Best Pan-European Wholesale Carrier:

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

EXA Infrastructure

RETN

Sparkle

INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY

Best Anti-Fraud Innovation:

iBASIS

Orange International Carriers

Subex

Telefónica Global Solutions

Telenor Global Services

VOX Solutions

Best Blockchain/Security Innovation:

Airtel Business

CodeB by Aloaha

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd

Best Cloud Innovation:

China Unicom Global

Console Connect

Jio Platforms Ltd

Robin.io, A Rakuten Symphony Company

Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation:

American Tower

Chindata Group

DataBank

EDGNEX

Jio Platforms Ltd

OADC

Best Data Service Innovation:

datamena

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Gold Data

Omantel

Sparkle

stc - Saudi Telecom Company

Best IoT Initiative:

Bridge Alliance, Singtel, Ericsson

China Mobile International Limited

China Unicom Global

Tata Communications

Verizon Partner Solutions

Best Mobile/5G Service Innovation:

AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | bdapps - The National App Store of Bangladesh

Bluebird Network

China Mobile International Limited

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Ooredoo Kuwait

Singtel

Best Network Technology & Software Development:

CMC Networks

Connectbase

Console Connect

Gold Data

GoldConnect

Orange

RtBrick

Virtual1

Best OTT/Hyperscaler Partnership:

Colt Technology Services

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

MTN GlobalConnect

Ooredoo Maldives

Ufinet

Best Subsea Innovation:

FiberSense

Southern Cross Cables Limited

Sparkle

Best Voice/UCaas Service Innovation:

Coolwave Communications

Tata Communications

telXira

XConnect

Wholesale Innovation Disruptor of the Year:

Broadbased Communications Limited

Colt Technology Services and Ciena

Console Connect

DCConnect Global Limited

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

GoldConnect

Lightstorm

Tata Communications

TELIN

TOMIA

Ufinet

Virtual1

PROJECTS

Project of the Year – Subsea:

Crosslake Fibre

Southern Cross Cables Limited

Sparkle

TELIN

Project of the Year – Terrestrial:

Arc Solutions

China Telecom Global

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Gold Data

Lightstorm

Orange

SALES & MARKETING

Best Marketing Campaign:

AdaniConneX

AGW for Ncell Axiata Limited | Sahayatri

AGW for Robi Axiata Limited

AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | Airtel Bangladesh

AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | The Noor App Goes Global & Introduction of Digital Hajj

Colt Technology Services

EXA Infrastructure

Gold Data

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

TOMIA

Best Marketing Team:

AdaniConneX

Bankai Group

Console Connect

Sparkle

Best Social Media Campaign:

AdaniConneX

AGW for Ncell Axiata Limited | Dashain

AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | Airtel Bangladesh

AGW for Robi Axiata Limted | #TikTokBingeStar | Binge

BDx

Colt Technology Services

Sparkle

VOX Solutions

Windstream Wholesale

Best Wholesale Sales Team:

C&W Networks

Gamma Telecom Ltd

iBASIS

MTN GlobalConnect

TalkTalk Wholesale Services

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Best Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative:

Airtel Business

Aligned Data Centers

Aqua Comms

Axiata Wholesale for Ncell Axiata Limited

Digicel Haiti Foundation

euNetworks

Ooredoo Algeria

Ooredoo Myanmar

Best Inclusion and Diversity Initiative:

Colt Technology Services

Omantel

Orange

Verizon Partner Solutions

Best Strategic Acquisition:

Azrieli Group & Green Mountain

iBASIS Acquires Simfony

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Ufinet