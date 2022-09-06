Free Trial
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Capacity Media is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group.
News

The Global Carrier Awards shortlist 2022

Capacity team
September 06, 2022 12:22 PM
Share
Celebrate at the GCAs.jpg

The official shortlist for this year's Global Carrier Awards has been announced.

Back live and in-person, taking place during Capacity Europe 2022, the ceremony will be held on 19 October at the Indigo at The O₂ in London.

With 32 categories, the awards are the most prestigious awards programme in wholesale telecoms and connectivity, celebrating its 19th year in operation.

Nominations opened in March bringing in a record number of 280+ entries for 2022, with the independent judging panel hard at work over the course of August to score each and every one.

Chaired by Head Judge, Carl Roberts, partner at Hadaara Consulting, the panel of 23 judges has whittled all these entries into a shortlist that recognises the best and most innovative players by region, specialism and industry sector.

The team at Capacity Media would like to wish all this year’s shortlisted companies the best of luck for the Global Carrier Awards and we look forward to seeing you next month!


GLOBAL & REGIONAL



Best African Wholesale Carrier:

Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd

LANCK Telecom

Liquid Intelligent Technologies

MTN GlobalConnect


Best Carrier - Asia Pacific:

China Mobile International Limited

China Unicom Global

NTT

TELIN


Best Central and Eastern European Wholesale Carrier:

Fiberhost

Neterra

OTEGLOBE

Telekom Srbija

Türk Telekom International

United Group International Wholesale


Best Data Centre Provider:

Aligned Data Center

BDx

Green Mountain

Iron Mountain Data Centers


Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Data:

Colt Technology Services

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

NTT

Orange International Carriers


Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Voice:

Bankai Group

BTS

C3NTRO Telecom

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Gamma Telecom Ltd

Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd

iBASIS

Orange International Carriers

Telefónica Global Solutions


Best Internet Exchange Provider:

DE-CIX

NetIX


Best Latin American/Caribbean Wholesale Carrier:

C&W Networks

C3NTRO Telecom

Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd

GoldConnect

Identidad Technologies

Sparkle

Telefónica Global Solutions

Ufinet


Best Middle East Wholesale Carrier:

e& Carrier & Wholesale

Global Cloud Xchange

Kalaam Carrier Solutions

LANCK Telecom

Omantel

stc - Saudi Telecom Company

Türk Telekom International


Best North American Wholesale Carrier:

C3NTRO Telecom

NTT

Verizon Partner Solutions

Windstream Wholesale


Best Pan-European Wholesale Carrier:

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

EXA Infrastructure

RETN

Sparkle


INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY



Best Anti-Fraud Innovation:

iBASIS

Orange International Carriers

Subex

Telefónica Global Solutions

Telenor Global Services

VOX Solutions


Best Blockchain/Security Innovation:

Airtel Business

CodeB by Aloaha

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd


Best Cloud Innovation:

China Unicom Global

Console Connect

Jio Platforms Ltd

Robin.io, A Rakuten Symphony Company


Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation:

American Tower

Chindata Group

DataBank

EDGNEX

Jio Platforms Ltd

OADC


Best Data Service Innovation:

datamena

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Gold Data

Omantel

Sparkle

stc - Saudi Telecom Company


Best IoT Initiative:

Bridge Alliance, Singtel, Ericsson

China Mobile International Limited

China Unicom Global

Tata Communications

Verizon Partner Solutions


Best Mobile/5G Service Innovation:

AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | bdapps - The National App Store of Bangladesh

Bluebird Network

China Mobile International Limited

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Ooredoo Kuwait

Singtel


Best Network Technology & Software Development:

CMC Networks

Connectbase

Console Connect

Gold Data

GoldConnect

Orange

RtBrick

Virtual1


Best OTT/Hyperscaler Partnership:

Colt Technology Services

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

MTN GlobalConnect

Ooredoo Maldives

Ufinet


Best Subsea Innovation:

FiberSense

Southern Cross Cables Limited

Sparkle


Best Voice/UCaas Service Innovation:

Coolwave Communications

Tata Communications

telXira

XConnect


Wholesale Innovation Disruptor of the Year:

Broadbased Communications Limited

Colt Technology Services and Ciena

Console Connect

DCConnect Global Limited

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

GoldConnect

Lightstorm

Tata Communications

TELIN

TOMIA

Ufinet

Virtual1


PROJECTS



Project of the Year – Subsea:

Crosslake Fibre

Southern Cross Cables Limited

Sparkle

TELIN


Project of the Year – Terrestrial:

Arc Solutions

China Telecom Global

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Gold Data

Lightstorm

Orange


SALES & MARKETING



Best Marketing Campaign:

AdaniConneX

AGW for Ncell Axiata Limited | Sahayatri

AGW for Robi Axiata Limited

AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | Airtel Bangladesh

AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | The Noor App Goes Global & Introduction of Digital Hajj

Colt Technology Services

EXA Infrastructure

Gold Data

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

TOMIA


Best Marketing Team:

AdaniConneX

Bankai Group

Console Connect

Sparkle


Best Social Media Campaign:

AdaniConneX

AGW for Ncell Axiata Limited | Dashain

AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | Airtel Bangladesh

AGW for Robi Axiata Limted | #TikTokBingeStar | Binge

BDx

Colt Technology Services

Sparkle

VOX Solutions

Windstream Wholesale


Best Wholesale Sales Team:

C&W Networks

Gamma Telecom Ltd

iBASIS

MTN GlobalConnect

TalkTalk Wholesale Services

SPECIAL RECOGNITION



Best Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative:

Airtel Business

Aligned Data Centers

Aqua Comms

Axiata Wholesale for Ncell Axiata Limited

Digicel Haiti Foundation

euNetworks

Ooredoo Algeria

Ooredoo Myanmar


Best Inclusion and Diversity Initiative:

Colt Technology Services

Omantel

Orange

Verizon Partner Solutions


Best Strategic Acquisition:

Azrieli Group & Green Mountain

iBASIS Acquires Simfony

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Ufinet

Tags

News Infrastructure and NetworksServicesSoftware and AutomationWirelessEnterprise & WANESGMessagingInvestment & Finance
Ct
Capacity team
More from across our site
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree