An extravagant affair: The 2023 Datacloud Global Awards

Taking place at the Fairmont Monte Carlo, hundreds of attendees from the world of data centre, cloud and edge , gathered together to celebrate the best of the industry.

With a judging panel led by Gerd Simon, Chairman of Datacloud Global Awards, the awards saw 21 winners named across all categories.

These include:

Agent of Change Award

Phillip Marangella - EdgeConneX

Commitment to Diversity and Talent Development

CBRE Data Center Solutions

Connectivity Innovator of the Year Award

Console Connect

Data Centre Sustainable Construction Award

Winner: Iron Mountain Data Centers

Highly Commended: Microsoft Corporation

Data Centre Design and Construction Award

Chindata Group

Education and Employment Project Award

UTC Heathrow and Partners

Energy Solution Award

Microsoft

Excellence in Community Engagement Award

Host in Ireland

Excellence in Regional Cloud Americas Award

CoreStack

Excellence in Regional Cloud Asia Pacific Award

Viettel IDC

Excellence in Regional Data Centre Americas Award

FirstLight

Excellence in Regional Data Centre Asia Pacific Awards

Winner: Yotta

Highly Commended: Chindata Group

Excellence in Regional Data Centre Europe Award

Green Mountain

Excellence in Regional Data Centre Middle East & Africa Award

Vantage Data Centers

Global Cloud Award

Epsilon Telecommunications

Global Data Centre Service Provider of the Year Award

CBRE Data Center Solutions

The Edge Enablement Award

Jio Platforms

The Technology Innovation Award

GlobalConnect

Towards On-Site Net Carbon Zero Award

CtrlS Datacenters

Young Digital Innovator of the Year Award

Icomera

Judge's Award

Carrie Goetz, Author

Congratulations to all of this year's winners as well as all those who made the shortlist.