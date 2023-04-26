An extravagant affair: The 2023 Datacloud Global Awards
The 2023 Datacloud Global Awards took place last night with a lavish ceremony in Monaco.
Taking place at the Fairmont Monte Carlo, hundreds of attendees from the world of data centre, cloud and edge , gathered together to celebrate the best of the industry.
With a judging panel led by Gerd Simon, Chairman of Datacloud Global Awards, the awards saw 21 winners named across all categories.
These include:
Agent of Change Award
Phillip Marangella - EdgeConneX
Commitment to Diversity and Talent Development
CBRE Data Center Solutions
Connectivity Innovator of the Year Award
Console Connect
Data Centre Sustainable Construction Award
Winner: Iron Mountain Data Centers
Highly Commended: Microsoft Corporation
Data Centre Design and Construction Award
Chindata Group
Education and Employment Project Award
UTC Heathrow and Partners
Energy Solution Award
Microsoft
Excellence in Community Engagement Award
Host in Ireland
Excellence in Regional Cloud Americas Award
CoreStack
Excellence in Regional Cloud Asia Pacific Award
Viettel IDC
Excellence in Regional Data Centre Americas Award
FirstLight
Excellence in Regional Data Centre Asia Pacific Awards
Winner: Yotta
Highly Commended: Chindata Group
Excellence in Regional Data Centre Europe Award
Green Mountain
Excellence in Regional Data Centre Middle East & Africa Award
Vantage Data Centers
Global Cloud Award
Epsilon Telecommunications
Global Data Centre Service Provider of the Year Award
CBRE Data Center Solutions
The Edge Enablement Award
Jio Platforms
The Technology Innovation Award
GlobalConnect
Towards On-Site Net Carbon Zero Award
CtrlS Datacenters
Young Digital Innovator of the Year Award
Icomera
Judge's Award
Carrie Goetz, Author
Congratulations to all of this year's winners as well as all those who made the shortlist.