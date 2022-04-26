Datacloud Global Awards 2022 take place in Monaco

Receiving hundreds of submissions, the awards saw 21 winners named across all categories.

They were:

Data Centre Service Provider of the Year

CBRE Data Centers

Excellence in Regional Data Centre – Asia Pacific Award 2022

Supernap (Thailand)

Excellence in Regional Data Centre – Europe Award 2022

Green Mountain

Excellence in Regional Data Centre – Middle East & Africa Award 2022

Rack Centre

Excellence in Regional Data Centre – Americas Award 2022

Prime Data Centers

Excellence in Regional Cloud Asia Pacific Award 2022

PI Datacenters

Excellence in Regional Cloud Europe Award 2022

EBRC

Excellence in Regional Cloud Middle East & Africa Award 2022

Sonatel

Excellence in Regional Cloud Americas Award 2022

CoreStack

Data Centre Construction Award 2022

QTS Ashburn (Shellhorn) Mega Data Center

The Technology Innovation Awards 2022

QTS SDP

Data Centre Sustainable Construction Award 2022

CyrusOne

Energy Solution Award 2022

Vertiv and Teléfonica’s Global Alliance

Towards On-site Net Carbon Zero Award 2022

Green Mountain

The Connectivity Innovator of the Year Award 2022

DE-CIX Group

The Edge Enablement Award

Zenlayer

Excellence in Community Engagement Award 2022

Winner: Equinix India, digital literacy programme

Highly Commended: Scala Data Centers

Young Digital Innovator of the Year Award 2022

Joe Vele, senior data scientist, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric

Education and Employment Project Award

UTC Heathrow Partners with CNet Training

Commitment to Diversity and Talent Development Award 2022

CBRE Data Centers

This year will see editions of the Datacloud Congress take place in Monaco, the US and Norway. Further information on each event will be published here.