Datacloud Global Awards 2022 take place in Monaco
The Datacloud Global Awards returned on 25 April with a ceremony in Monaco.
Receiving hundreds of submissions, the awards saw 21 winners named across all categories.
They were:
Data Centre Service Provider of the Year
CBRE Data Centers
Excellence in Regional Data Centre – Asia Pacific Award 2022
Supernap (Thailand)
Excellence in Regional Data Centre – Europe Award 2022
Green Mountain
Excellence in Regional Data Centre – Middle East & Africa Award 2022
Rack Centre
Excellence in Regional Data Centre – Americas Award 2022
Prime Data Centers
Excellence in Regional Cloud Asia Pacific Award 2022
PI Datacenters
Excellence in Regional Cloud Europe Award 2022
EBRC
Excellence in Regional Cloud Middle East & Africa Award 2022
Sonatel
Excellence in Regional Cloud Americas Award 2022
CoreStack
Data Centre Construction Award 2022
QTS Ashburn (Shellhorn) Mega Data Center
The Technology Innovation Awards 2022
QTS SDP
Data Centre Sustainable Construction Award 2022
CyrusOne
Energy Solution Award 2022
Vertiv and Teléfonica’s Global Alliance
Towards On-site Net Carbon Zero Award 2022
Green Mountain
The Connectivity Innovator of the Year Award 2022
DE-CIX Group
The Edge Enablement Award
Zenlayer
Excellence in Community Engagement Award 2022
Winner: Equinix India, digital literacy programme
Highly Commended: Scala Data Centers
Young Digital Innovator of the Year Award 2022
Joe Vele, senior data scientist, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric
Education and Employment Project Award
UTC Heathrow Partners with CNet Training
Commitment to Diversity and Talent Development Award 2022
CBRE Data Centers
This year will see editions of the Datacloud Congress take place in Monaco, the US and Norway. Further information on each event will be published here.