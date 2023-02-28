Intelsat
Intelsat confirms that Deutsche Telekom IoT (DT IoT) intends to integrate Intelsat FlexEnterprise into its cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) offering.
Intelsat has appointed Gaurav Kharod as the regional vice president for its Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.
Geostationary satellite companies used to be the innovators. Now the fresh thoughts are coming from low-orbit companies and the older generation needs a new role, writes Alan Burkitt-Gray
Intelsat will enter the in-flight connectivity (IFC) market in India through an agreement with Nelco, a satellite communications provider in India.
OneWeb and Intelsat have inked a global distribution partnership deal to give airlines an inflight connectivity (IFC) solution.
As Intelsat comes out of bankruptcy protection, it’s positioning as a major player in an industry primed for innovation. Chief strategy officer Jon Cobin tells Saf Malik how consolidation, geostationary satellites and 5G are key to the company’s future
Intelsat has become the first satellite operator to achieve MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet (CE) Certification for services delivered through its space and terrestrial network.
Hong Kong-based PCCW Global is collaborating with Intelsat to offer its Console connect software defined platform via satellite.
Intelsat has signed a “multimillion-dollar” order with Gilat Satellite Networks to expand its in-flight connectivity (IFC) capabilities.
Intelsat has selected David Wajsgras as its next chief executive officer (CEO).
TIM Brasil has extended its Sky Coverage project to take its 4G services to new locations – some of which are lacking in not only fibre, but electricity.
Orange Mali SA has selected Intelsat to deliver 3G and 4G connectivity to remote areas of Mali.
Connectivity in Africa is set for a boost over the mid-term as two satellite developments deliver new connections and services across the continent.
Intelsat has completed a demonstration of a 'first of its kind' private mobile network with Microsoft.
Satellite operator Intelsat has emerged from bankruptcy with its debt cut from US$16 billion to $7 billion, and with $6.7 billion in new finance.
Last month’s volcano destroyed or damaged more than 80km of subsea cable connecting the Pacific islands of Tonga to Fiji.
Intelsat is the latest satellite company to offer services to reconnect Tonga after a volcano cut subsea cables.
Intelsat is working with Thales Alenia Space to "blanket the Earth with software-defined satellites".
