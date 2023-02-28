Intelsat expands global IoT reach for Deutsche Telekom

This newly announced integration will extend Deutsche Telekom IoT solutions to remote locations regardless of the availability of fibre or mobile connectivity.

“Satellite connectivity allows IoT to connect physical objects and devices from anywhere on the globe to the virtual world to enhance real-time data collection, analysis and decision making,” said Brian Jakins, general manager at Intelsat Networks.

“With FlexEnterprise, DT expands the usefulness of its IoT offering, especially for widely distributed applications like renewable energy infrastructure and green IoT environmental monitoring.”

IoT services are increasingly used across a diverse array of businesses - collecting data from thousands of devices to analyse that data in a way that helps organisations increase system efficiency, reduce waste, monitor delicate environments, and provide new insights into processes and operations.

“By integrating satellite connectivity into our DT IoT offering, we connect everything everywhere and reshape the future of global IoT networking,” said Dennis Nikles, CEO of Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH.

“Our customers now have a single point of contact, as well as a ‘network of networks’ with simple and ubiquitous connectivity that enables completely new possibilities.”

FlexEnterprise is an enterprise-grade connectivity service that combines satellite and terrestrial networks to extend internet, cloud, and private networks. The global FlexEnterprise infrastructure is managed by Intelsat, who will deliver the service to Deutsche Telekom as a satellite-as-a-service offering.

In related news, earlier this month Intelsat appointed Gaurav Kharod as the regional vice president for its Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Kharod is to succeed Terry Bleakley, who previously led the APAC team. As of 1 April, Bleakley will transition to a part-time senior advisory role at Intelsat and continue to support key growth opportunities in the region.