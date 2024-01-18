du partners with Intelsat for remote UAE cell coverage

The latest in a spree of MNO, satellite provider partnerships will see du take advantage of Intelsat’s IS-39 satellite, providing coverage to even the most remote areas of the nation.

The IS-39 is a geostationary satellite that is designed with wide- and high-powered steerable spot beams.

According to Intelsat, IS-39’s wide beams offer an expansive geographic reach that delivers enhanced connectivity in the air, on land, and across the oceans.

du CTO Saleem AlBlooshi said the introduction of advanced networking infrastructure and services will act as a catalyst, propelling our community into the digital transformation era.

“The UAE continues to bolster its telecom and infrastructure capabilities,” said Rhys Morgan, Vice President and General Manager of Intelsat.

As global leader in satellite connectivity, Intelsat is well-positioned to support the UAE’s connectivity plans, supporting du in the provision of reliable connectivity. We look forward to working with du to expand its reach into these important areas, providing reliable access to an increasing number of end customers,”

Geostationary (GEO) satellites differ from the low-earth orbit (LEO) constellations launched by the likes of SpaceX’s Starlink.

GEO satellites are deployed at much higher distances above the earth, meaning their orbit time is longer and matches the rotation of the Earth.

This means that a GEO satellite is always pointing at the same area of the planet, whereas LEO satellites are closer and complete and orbit in 2 to four hours, thus providing different parts of the world with connectivity at different times.

Therefore more LEO satellites are required to provide the same area of the planet with constant connectivity. However due to the reduced distance, LEO satellites provide less latency, and are often the preferred tool for critical communications.

LEO satellites are used for direct-to-cell communications, whereas GEO satellites are used more for backhaul for terrestrial networks.

“Du’s cellular backhaul solution stands at the forefront of innovation, significantly enhancing the capabilities of mobile coverage in remote areas,” AlBlooshi said.

“Through our partnership with Intelsat, we can leverage the full capacity of IS-39 satellite, providing coverage to even the most remote areas of the nation. With this advanced technology, end users can enjoy a superior, uninterrupted connection experience, regardless of their location. This unparalleled level of quality and reliability sets a new industry standard for cellular networks,” he added.

