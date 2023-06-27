Intelsat and Lintasarta rollout rural network coverage in Indonesia

“Indonesia’s unique array of topography makes satellite the best option for service. Pairing Intelsat satellites in a hybrid network solution proves to be the best real-world solution to provide countrywide coverage for different population densities,” said Gaurav Kharod, regional vice president of Intelsat, Asia Pacific.

“Intelsat understands Lintasarta’s specific requirements and can craft a niche advantage for them to maximise existing hardware platforms to effectively provide the connectivity needed.”

Comprised of nearly 400 sites, the new network spans Central and Western Indonesia including Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Nusa Tenggara, which have now received broadband connectivity through Intelsat and using cellular backhaul.

The news marks the first time a mobile operator has delivered connectivity to these areas.

“Intelsat has been and continues to be our trusted partner," said Zulfi Hadi, marketing & solution director, Lintasarta.

"The partnership has always allowed us to quickly deploy and expand network coverage wherever it’s needed in Indonesia. Tens of thousands of households will receive first-ever connectivity and benefit from digital connectivity.”

In related news, earlier this month Intelsat and SES officially ended talks surrounding its proposed $10 billion merger.

Rumours had been swirling that the two companies would be merging for a while, with the two companies confirming talks had begun in March.

Sources from SES told Bloomberg on Wednesday that Intelsat had walked away from the deal and a short statement was posted to SES’s website confirming the news, stating, "SES announces today that discussions regarding a possible combination with Intelsat have ceased…"