BT pilots EV charger scheme

The charger, which is powered by a BT-owned cabinet traditionally used to store broadband and phone cabling, forms part of a nationwide pilot by the business’ start-up incubation hub Etc designed to address the shortfall in public EV charging infrastructure.

Tom Guy, managing director, Etc at BT Group says: “With our research showing that 78% of petrol and diesel drivers see not being able to conveniently charge an EV as a key barrier to purchasing one, and the UK behind government-set sustainability targets, it’s critical that we start looking at existing infrastructure to drive innovation at speed.

“These trials present a unique opportunity to tap into existing assets to drive the important transition to electrification in the UK, and we’re proud to be working with local councils in East Lothian and more widely across the UK at this critical stage to play our part.”

The first charger has been installed in East Lothian, Scotland, for use by residents who will be able to charge their electric vehicles at no cost until May 31 as part of the pilot.

The pilot will focus next on West Yorkshire, with ambitions to scale up to 600 trial sites across the UK. EV drivers can use the charge point by downloading the trial app from the App Store or Google Play Store.