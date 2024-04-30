Hughes opens private 5G centre in Maryland

The Hughes Manufacturing Facility (EXM) produces US-made hardware that powers the networks on which people, enterprises and governments depend.

In addition to around 400 engineers, technicians and manufacturing staff, the Hughes EXM facility uses advanced robotics to assist in the manufacture of high-tech products such as satellite modems and terminals.

The EXM facility will also serve as a testing ground for private 5G solutions just now reaching the market for enterprise applications as well as secure 5G networking applications critical to the US Department of Defense.

“Hughes has deep roots in this community. Our capabilities evolved from a long-ago startup in Rockville, Maryland, and we have grown into what is now the leading provider of broadband satellite services, products, and managed network solutions,” said Paul Gaske, COO of Hughes.

“The EXM facility allows us to continue a proud tradition of designing and manufacturing leading edge products here in Maryland.”

Located in the Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology on the Montgomery College campus, the new manufacturing centre will offer hands-on training and educational initiatives for students, helping develop a pipeline of local technical talent.

Students will be able to interact with engineers at Hughes through internships, mentoring and shadowing opportunities.

The 140,000 square-foot space is the first-ever manufacturing facility on a community college campus in the US.