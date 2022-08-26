Intelsat, Nelco to offer IFC services in India

Intelsat says the service is now available on its partner airlines and the agreement will cover both domestic and international flights to or from an Indian airport.

This also extends to aircraft flying over the country, the company adds.

“In addition to expanding our service coverage area for current customer airlines, our agreement with Nelco opens the possibility for Intelsat to serve India’s domestic airlines,” said Jeff Sare, president of commercial aviation at Intelsat.

“This is a fast-growing airline market, and there is considerable untapped potential for IFC growth.”

Intelsat’s IFC service will allow airline passengers a “seamless” at home and in-office connectivity experience.

Nelco, meanwhile, has been offering its Aero IFC services for more than two years and has plans to introduce these services to more airlines in collaboration with its global partners.

Nelco will offer these services using Intelsat’s IS-33e high throughput satellite. IS-33e was introduced in 2016 and provides C and Ku-band connectivity to parts of Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.