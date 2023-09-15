Intelsat adds European capacity with Italy space centre

The partnership is up and running, operating seamlessly with existing global IntelsatOne IP/MPLSterrestrial network and Intelsat Epic satellite fleet.

The agreement expands Intelsat’s points of presence in Europe and enables connectivity between its existing data centre in Fuchsstadt, Germany and Telespazio’s Fucino facility.

“Through this agreement with Telespazio, Intelsat is expanding its FlexEnterprise solution for its global customer base,” said Rhys Morgan, VP and general manager, EMEA media and networks sales at Intelsat.

“The Fucino gateway will deliver in-country ground facilities for customers such as Italian energy and government organizations that may have regulatory and security requirements to land satellite traffic locally as well as Media businesses looking for European or global distribution.”

Intelsat presently operates a global network of over 60 teleports and points of presence comprising the integrated IntelsatOne Network.

For mission-critical communications, Intelsat deploys and operates services co-located at customer premises and third-party teleports to adhere to physical and logical security requirements.

Telespazio, a joint venture between Leonardo (80%) and Thales (33%), is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of satellite solutions and services and will also provide a range of system integration services.

The partnership with Intelsat is designed to enhance the digital infrastructure, broadband and broadcast capabilities of the region.