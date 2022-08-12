Intelsat and OneWeb partner on IFC solution for airlines

The new offering combines the performance, coverage, and reliability of both companies. Specifically, Intelsat will distribute OneWeb’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite services to airlines, paired with Intelsat’s extensive IFC experience and existing geo-stationary (GEO) satellite service.

“This level of connectivity will enable airlines to maximize brand affiliation with passengers through all their onboard services – delivering a truly connected end-to-end passenger journey,” said Jeff Sare, president of commercial aviation at Intelsat.

“The hybrid service offering further allows the global airline community to plan their suite of next-generation onboard services with confidence – not only ensuring a future-proofed passenger inflight connectivity experience, but also the implementation of a connected airline digitalization strategy.”

Using the power of multi-orbit capabilities, Intelsat will ensure airlines and their passengers can deliver the best IFC to its customers.

Through this solution, airlines and their passengers will no longer have ant gaps in IFC coverage or capacity particularly at busy hubs, across oceans, and over polar routes.

“This is a watershed moment for the inflight connectivity market, and we’re excited to work together with Intelsat to bring our multi-orbit solution to commercial aviation. We’re committed to delivering the most differentiated and innovative solution for airlines,” said Ben Griffin, vice president of mobility services at OneWeb

“We are proving that, through the power of partnership, a superior suite of multi-orbit capabilities can be offered to better serve the growing connectivity needs of the commercial aviation industry, delivering the highest value coupled with the lowest risk.”

The both parties expect the multi-orbit solution to be in service by 2024.