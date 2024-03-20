Eutelsat, Intelsat ink deal on OneWeb LEO constellation

“Over the past couple of years, Intelsat has leveraged our partnership with the Eutelsat Group to initiate our strategy of enabling multi-orbit solutions in the commercial aviation and government markets,” said Dave Wajsgras, CEO of Intelsat.

“Today’s announcement takes that partnership to a new level, enhancing our ability to offer new, true multi-orbit services and solutions across our portfolio of customers and business segments.”

Commencing in mid-2024, the deal is worth up to US$500 million over seven years, with a firm commitment of $250 million, including the $45 million deal signed in March 2023, with options of a further $250 million.

It will allow Intelsat to combine OneWeb’s LEO network with its GEO and terrestrial networks to deliver solutions to customers, supporting networks, governments and mobility sectors.

Eva Berneke, CEO of Eutelsat Group said: “This expanded partnership with Intelsat represents a strong vote of confidence in the capabilities of the OneWeb satellite constellation, today and well into the future, as well as showcasing the necessity in today’s world for major satellite operators to be able to offer multi-orbit solutions to their customers.

“We are also delighted to further deepen our collaborative approach with Intelsat going forward, leveraging its unparalleled experience in the key verticals of aviation and government.”