Consult Red appoints new chief financial officer

In his new role, Webster will sit on Consult Red’s board and join its executive leadership team as the company scales, driven by demand for consultancy and engineering services in embedded systems, connectivity and embedded AI applications. He builds on the great work of outgoing CFO, Paul Stevenson.

“On behalf of myself and the Board, we welcome David to the Consult Red team. His understanding of the employee ownership journey and multi-sector experience make him the ideal choice to guide our financial strategy,” said Stuart Griffin, CEO,

“Bringing the right mix of expertise and energy, I believe he will propel our financial performance as we continue to innovate and grow in this dynamic market. I’d also like to thank Paul Stevenson (outgoing CFO) for his contributions to the Company over the past few years. We wish him all the best in his next role.”

Webster is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and brings a wealth of experience in finance, operations and strategy.

Before joining Consult Red, he served as finance director at Horizon Platforms where he played a key role in supporting the business growing from £13 million to £22 million turnover and being heavily involved in the transition to employee ownership.

He has worked across several sectors, including telecoms, retail, FMCG and construction, and also holds non-executive director roles at the Southwest Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and the Mast Academy Trust.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Consult Red. There were clear synergies from my previous experience given the business is employee owned, and the culture shone through right from my first meeting,” said Webster.

“The business is a true leader in the technology consultancy space, and I look forward to working with Stuart and the team while bringing my finance experience to enable the business to sustainably grow and provide its trusted services to a growing customer base. The team has also been very welcoming in my first weeks, and I’d also like to thank Paul for ensuring a smooth transition.”