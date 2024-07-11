Modularity appoints Christopher Pennisi as CEO to spearhead global expansion
Modularity appoints Christopher Pennisi as CEO to spearhead global expansion

Nadine Hawkins
July 11, 2024 05:12 PM
The new role will see him focusing on delivering modular edge data centres, subsea cable landings, and digital infrastructure solutions globally

Modularity, a pioneer in transforming the creation and development of large-scale undersea communications networks through prefabricated modular systems, has appointed Christopher Pennisi as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately. In his new role, Chris will oversee Modularity’s strategic direction, operational initiatives, and global expansion efforts.

Bill Barney, co-founder and chairman of Modularity, expressed enthusiasm about Chris Pennisi's appointment, citing his outstanding track record in sales and business development as pivotal for driving the company’s growth phase.

Alan Rand, co-founder and chief operating officer, added that Chris's leadership marks a significant milestone for Modularity as it advances in delivering cutting-edge solutions for next-generation network deployments in emerging markets.

Reflecting on his new position, Chris Pennisi stated, "I am honoured to join Modularity as CEO at this transformative juncture for our industry. I look forward to guiding Modularity through its next phase, focusing on delivering modular edge data centres, subsea cable landings, and digital infrastructure solutions worldwide."

Chris Pennisi brings over a decade of extensive experience to his new role. Prior to joining Modularity, he served as chief commercial officer at Guam Exchange, where he led initiatives to strengthen the company's market position.

His earlier leadership roles include head of sales at Turbidite and vice president of sales at Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), where he played a pivotal role in driving significant revenue growth on a global scale. Chris commenced his career as sales director at Pacnet, specialising in subsea cable infrastructure.

