Obituary: Han Jong-Hee

Born in 1962, Jong-Hee dedicated more than 37 years to Samsung, helping the company grow into a global leader in consumer electronics.

He played a key role at the telecoms giant, shaping its TV, mobile and home appliance businesses, officially becoming CEO in 2022.

In an internal statement, Samsung paid tribute to Jong-Hee’s contributions, crediting him for driving the success of its TV business and steering the company through challenging times.

“Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the message read.

Just last week, at an annual investor meeting, he acknowledged the company’s challenges, apologised for its stock performance and outlined plans for “meaningful” mergers and acquisitions to drive future growth.

Han joined Samsung in 1988 after earning a degree in electrical engineering from Inha University.

