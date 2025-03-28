Meta Asia-Pacific VP exits after 12 years

Neary joined the technology giant in 2013 and was instrumental in expanding its presence in key markets such as Australia, Greater China and Southeast Asia.

During his time at Meta, the Asia-Pacific region saw significant growth in both user bases and ad revenue.

Before joining Meta, Neary held the position of vice president and general manager of global market development at Skype and vice president of emerging markets at Ebay.

In a LinkedIn post, Neary said: “After an incredible 12-year run at Meta, it’s time for me to say thank you and goodbye.”

He will remain at the company for a few more months to ensure a smooth transition.

The post continued: “Working at such a remarkable company has been an absolute privilege. I’m also deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside and learn from some of the most talented people in tech, both colleagues and partners.

“I've always believed that growth comes from surrounding yourself with intelligent people and embracing new challenges, and I've been fortunate to have experienced a lot of both at Meta.

“It has been the ride of a lifetime on the Meta APAC rocket ship, and I’m proud of the team we built and what we were able to accomplish. It’s been such an honour to help our clients and partners grow using Meta’s products - which, in turn, is driving economies and improving people’s lives.”

