Vertiv to expand Irish apprenticeship after success in Donegal and Derry

The company said it supports over 80 apprentices across various levels, from Level 3 Apprenticeships to Degree-level qualifications, including Higher National Certificate (HNC) and Higher National Diploma (HND) pathways.

It provides an array of training in partnership with North West Regional College (NWRC) and the University of Ulster, covering subjects like switchgear, power systems, cooling technologies, and IT infrastructure.

“Our apprenticeship programme is focused on positioning young adults for success and making a lasting impact in the communities we serve,” said Aidan Lynch, electrical and mechanical technical trainer at Vertiv in Derry. “Addressing skills gaps and working closely with local educational institutions allow us to support economic growth in Derry, Donegal, and beyond.”

Vertiv’s apprentices benefit from “earn-as-you-learn”, receiving wages while they train. The firm said the approach not only helps reduce entry barriers but also offers progression opportunities, making it an attractive option for individuals from diverse backgrounds.

One of the apprentices, Cate O’Neill, shared her experience: “This programme has been life-changing. It has allowed me to gain invaluable skills and industry experience while working towards a qualification.”

Vertiv plans to expand the model further, enhancing collaborations with educational bodies, governments, and industry partners to adapt to the sector’s evolving needs and continue nurturing future talent.

“These efforts will enable the programme to continue meeting the evolving demands of the sector and business in general, whilst providing a pathway for the next generation of talent,” said Philip O’Doherty, managing director at Vertiv Holdings.

The company is now calling on local organisations, educators, and prospective apprentices to explore the opportunities offered by the programme.

