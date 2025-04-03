GSMA names MTN Group’s CEO as deputy chair

As a result, he will assist the newly appointed chair, Bharti Airtel Group’s MD, Gopal Vittal, and board in guiding the organisation's strategic director.

Mupita currently serves as the group president and CEO of MTN Group, a role he has held since September 2020, following his tenure as the group’s chief financial officer from April 2017.

Since joining MTN, he has played a key role in strengthening the group’s financial position, shaping its strategy and overseeing the successful listings of MTN subsidiaries in Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda and Uganda, the company said.

Prior to joining MTN,Mupita held the position of CEO of Old Mutual Emerging Markets, where he provided financial service solutions across 19 countries in Africa, Latin America and Asia.

GSMA director general Vivek Badrinath, said: “My warmest congratulations to Mr Mupita on being elected as the deputy chair of the GSMA Board. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the dynamic landscape of our industry. I look forward to working closely with him and the board."

Mupita said: "This appointment is a great honour as it comes at a time of rapid developments in technology and increasing digital adoption across Africa.

“Mobile technology will play a critical part in addressing the pressing challenges facing our communities and unlocking the full potential of Africa and the rest of the Global South, ensuring that no one is left behind in this journey toward a more connected future”.

“I am committed to supporting the strategic direction of the GSMA, which plays a pivotal role in representing the global mobile ecosystem. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and positive change in the industry," he concluded.

RELATED STORIES

GSMA elects Gopal Vittal as new chair

GSMA launches online mobile marketplace