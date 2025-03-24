GSMA elects Gopal Vittal as new chair

Vittal, who has served on the GSMA board for eight years, has held the role of deputy chair since 2023 and acting chair since mid-January 2025.

In his new role, Vital will focus on completing the transition to 5G Standalone, exploring new revenue models and using AI and GSMA Open Gateway APIs to drive growth.

The GSMA Open Gateway initiative, involving mobile operators covering nearly 80% of global mobile connections, will also be a key priority, the company stated.

Vittal said: “I am honored to be elected as the Chair of the GSMA Board. The mobile industry contributed $6.5 trillion to the global economy in 2024 and is the spine on which much of the innovation in the world is built.

“The GSMA, as a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem, is fundamental to discover, develop and deliver innovation that deliver positive change for all. I look forward to working closely with the GSMA team and the rest of the board to continue this important work.”

GSMA director general, Mats Granryd, added: “I have worked with Mr Vittal for many years and am delighted that he has been appointed Chair of the GSMA board.

“His knowledge and experience makes him very well positioned to lead the board and the industry through the current challenges and opportunities, including how to leverage AI and complete 5G for new business models and revenue streams.”

The GSMA board also revealed it will be announcing the election of a new deputy chair in due course.

