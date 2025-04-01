Orange Business names new CEO and COO
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Orange Business names new CEO and COO

Jasdip Sensi
April 01, 2025 10:29 AM
Handshake- CM.png

Orange Business has appointed Wassila Zitoune-Dumontet as CEO of its France division and Mireille Helou as chief operating officer, with immediate effect.

Zitoune-Dumonte previously served as COO, overseeing procurement, operations and customer service. She previously held other senior positions at the telecoms giant including chief marketing and digital officer and chief commercial officer at Orange Jordan and Morocco.

She will also continue as Diversity and Inclusion Sponsor for Orange Business.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Meanwhile, Helou will assume the role of COO starting today [1 April 2025].

She has been with the telecoms giant since 2001. Her experience includes leading digital transformation at Orange Réunion & Mayotte, optimising operations in Kenya and overseeing strategic market analysis at Orange Silicon Valley.

Most recently, she held the position of senior vice president for Orange’s MENA division.

WORS2025--600x74.jpg

Orange Business CEO, Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, said: “I am delighted to welcome Wassila and Mireille in their new roles.

“With their extensive industry experience, leadership, and customer focus, they will play a key role in shaping the future of Orange Business, empowering our customers with the strategic advantage they need to thrive in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape."

RELATED STORIES

Meet Capacity’s 20 Women to Watch

From Google’s game-changer to Snap’s innovator: Nicole Eppolito Spence on leaving a lasting legacy in tech

Topics

emPOWERED NetworkNewsAppointments
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe