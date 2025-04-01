Orange Business names new CEO and COO

Zitoune-Dumonte previously served as COO, overseeing procurement, operations and customer service. She previously held other senior positions at the telecoms giant including chief marketing and digital officer and chief commercial officer at Orange Jordan and Morocco.

She will also continue as Diversity and Inclusion Sponsor for Orange Business.

Meanwhile, Helou will assume the role of COO starting today [1 April 2025].

She has been with the telecoms giant since 2001. Her experience includes leading digital transformation at Orange Réunion & Mayotte, optimising operations in Kenya and overseeing strategic market analysis at Orange Silicon Valley.

Most recently, she held the position of senior vice president for Orange’s MENA division.

Orange Business CEO, Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, said: “I am delighted to welcome Wassila and Mireille in their new roles.

“With their extensive industry experience, leadership, and customer focus, they will play a key role in shaping the future of Orange Business, empowering our customers with the strategic advantage they need to thrive in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape."

