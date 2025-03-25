Equinix appoints James Tyler as UK managing director

Tyler will lead the company's largest market in the EMEA region, overseeing 14 facilities across London and Manchester.

The UK operations contribute approximately 25% of EMEA revenue and generate over $1.4 billion in gross added economic value to the UK economy, according to a KPMG economic assessment report.

Tyler joined Equinix in 2016 following his role as chief commercial officer at TelecityGroup, where he played a pivotal role in facilitating its $3.8 billion (£2.6 billion) acquisition by Equinix.

Since then, he has led the EMEA HR organisation and most recently served as HR partner for global markets, product, and technology. His leadership has been instrumental in driving enterprise-wide transformations and managing multiple mergers and acquisitions.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Tyler demonstrated resilience in maintaining business continuity, upholding the company's values, and ensuring stakeholder trust.

Commenting on his new role, Tyler said: “I’m very proud to step into the role of managing director for Equinix in the UK.

"With Equinix's tremendous growth in recent years, I see a huge opportunity to build on this momentum as we enter our next phase.

“Our unique position, combined with sector expertise, a skilled team, and a strong partner network, enables us to deliver innovative solutions that will drive the UK economy forward and continue to deliver significant value for our customers, empowering them to connect and thrive globally.

“I look forward to leading our talented UK team and further strengthening the foundations and reputation we've established both here and around the world.”

Tyler succeeds Bruce Owen, who will now focus solely on his role as president for the EMEA region.

Commenting on the appointment, Owen said: "I could not be happier with the appointment of James Tyler as our managing director for the UK. Under James's leadership, Equinix is well-positioned to thrive and strengthen its presence in the UK market.

“I have no doubt that his vision and commitment to innovation will drive our growth, enabling us to shorten the path and meet the evolving needs of our customers and solidify our role as a leader in the industry."

