Ezditek appoints Stuart Manby as chief sales officer

Ezditek is part of Ezdihar Holding Company, a multi-billion conglomerate with divisions focused on construction, real estate and digital infrastructure.

Manby joins at a time when the company aims establish the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia (KSA) as an international destination for digital innovation and transformation.

He has more than 25 years’ experience in the data centre market with roles at Global Switch and Ark Data Centres. Most recently he served as vice president - sales, marketing & customer success data centres at Edgnex Data Centres by Damac, located in the UAE.

Ezditek plans to deliver high-capacity infrastructure across nine data centres in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam by 2030. Its carrier neutral data centre hubs are designed to support the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 roadmap for economic diversification, global engagement, and enhanced quality of life.

“Stuart has a proven history of accelerating business growth and executing on strategic goals in the data centre market.” said Ibrahim Almulhim, CEO at Ezditek.

“He is a strong leader who combines understanding of global digital infrastructure demands and local market requirements. It is great to have Stuart on board as we help to position the KSA as a global leader in digital innovation and provide a foundation as a global digital hub.”

Magby said he was excited to be joining an organisation with a clear strategy for delivering high-quality data centres and digital infrastructure that meets local and global demands.

“Ezditek has a unique vision for the market and empowers its people to innovate and share new ideas. This is an excellent next step in my career with a company that is thinking differently about data centre design, build and operations,” he said.

Ezditek already has an active joint venture with NEOM, one of Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious mega-projects, to deliver and operate three data centres with 36MW of Capacity.

It has plans to deploy and additional 96MW of capacity elsewhere across KSA.