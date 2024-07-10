Start Campus announces additions to c-suite team

With a total investment of €3.5 billion, the project will operate using 100% renewable energy and aims for an industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.1 by leveraging ocean cooling.

Start Campus became a signatory of the iMasons Climate Accord (ICA), an industry-wide commitment to tackle climate change by decreasing carbon emissions from data centres. The company aims to achieve carbon-free operations by 2025 and become fully carbon-free by 2028.

The company has confirmed the appointment of Robert Dunn as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Dunn, who has been serving as interim CEO since November 2023 and will continue to steer the company through the development of its flagship project. Luis Rodrigues has taken up the mantle of chief operating officer.

Dunn has played a key role in the development of SINES DC, with the first building nearing completion. He joined Start Campus in 2022 and brought with him over 15 years of experience in senior roles within the data centre industry. His extensive background includes managing the construction of data centres across Europe for top-tier developers.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dunn said, “I am excited to continue leading Start Campus as CEO at this critical moment in the company’s growth. I remain deeply dedicated to our mission to deliver and grow sustainable data centre ecosystems by setting new industry standards.

"Our commitment towards offering flexible and future-proof solutions to our customers drives everything we do, and I am fortunate to be supported by an exceptionally talented group of people who share these values and are equally invested in the growth of Start Campus.”

Luis Rodrigues, now chief operating officer, joined Start Campus in 2021. Rodrigues boasts over 15 years of experience managing operations for data centre operators and developers, making him a critical asset to Start Campus's ongoing projects and future endeavours.