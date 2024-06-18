XConnect hires Stephen Ornadel as VP of strategic relationships and product development

Ornadel’s responsibilities at XConnect include identifying and nurturing key partnerships and overseeing the development of the company's voice, A2P and ID&V solutions.

Ornadel brings over 20 years of experience to XConnect, having spent the last seven of those at Mobileum, where he led its product management, security solutions and alliances and partnerships divisions.

Leveraging specialisms in security, counter-fraud, messaging and interconnections, Ornadel will be tasked with helping XConnect meet the evolving needs of the telecoms industry in mitigating fraud.

Ornadel said he and XConnect both believe the industry has witnessed trust in telecoms reach new lows over the past few years, and as such his new role at XConnect offered him an exciting opportunity to put his skills and experience to use to combat this challenge.

"It is a critical time for the telecoms ecosystem. I am eager to continue solving the top industry challenges and my role at XConnect enables me to execute on that,” he explained.

In addition to Mobileum, Ornadel has held roles at household names such as EE, Ericsson, and T-Mobile.

He is an active contributor to several industry bodies, including the GSMA where he chaired the Global Title Leasing Task Force and authored the GT Leasing Code of Conduct, FS.52.

Previously, Ornadel was elected to the board of directors of the Communications Fraud Control Association (CFCA).

“As active members of MEF, i3Forum, and GSMA working groups ourselves, [Ornadel’s] involvement in the GSMA and CFCA directly aligns with our positioning on restoring trust in communications,” said Eli Katz, CEO and founder of XConnect.

“Stephen’s experience, insights and strategic approach will be crucial in taking our product innovation and global partnerships to the next level. I look forward to the exciting things we’ll achieve together,” Katz continued.