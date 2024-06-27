Lyca Mobile makes Wiemann CMO

In this role, Wiemann will lead strategic marketing initiatives aimed at accelerating growth and boosting brand recognition across Lyca Mobile’s footprint.

Wiemann joins Lyca Mobile from Vodafone, where he served as SVP of customer marketing. At Vodafone, he played a “crucial role in driving organic growth and transforming the marketing ecosystem”.

“We’re delighted to welcome Frank to Lyca as our Group CMO,” said Allirajah Subaskaran, Chairman and Founder of Lyca Mobile. His proven track record in driving organic growth and transforming marketing operations aligns perfectly with our vision for the future.

“Frank’s leadership will be key in unlocking new opportunities and strengthening our global brand presence. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to empower our customers to stay connected and thrive in today’s dynamic digital world.”

Wiemann brings two decades of experience in the telecoms industry and has held various senior leadership roles in Germany, Spain and the UK, managing diverse and multicultural teams.

Wiemann added: “I’m thrilled to join Lyca at this pivotal time in its growth. The company’s dedication to fostering connections across borders aligns perfectly with my passion for closing the gap between our customers and the people and things that matter most to them.

“Throughout my career, I’ve thrived on creating relevant and personalised marketing initiatives that resonate with diverse audiences. I see a tremendous opportunity to leverage Lyca Mobile’s global footprint and innovative spirit to create even more meaningful connections and outstanding experiences for our customers worldwide.”