CleanArc taps Neil Sherlock as new SVP of Finance

The newest member of CleanArc’s growing executive team brings a wealth of experience in commercial real estate finance and capital markets to his role.

Prior to joining CleanArc, Sherlock served as vice president of finance & capital markets at Landmark Dividend, a vertically integrated investment manager specialising in mission-critical telecommunications, digital infrastructure, and real estate.

During his tenure at Landmark, he completed over $3 billion in total transaction volume across debt and equity capital markets.

“Neil has a deep background in three core areas that make him the perfect fit for CleanArc: commercial real estate financing, digital infrastructure, and capital raising strategies,” said James Trout, founder and CEO of CleanArc.

Sherlock also previously served as senior director of commercial capital markets at Ygrene Energy Fund, where he led efforts to grow and diversify access to capital channels and expanded the company’s national lending platform.

“CleanArc’s unique approach is solving one of the industry’s biggest challenges: delivering on the increasing need for hyperscale capacity while creating new green energy sources to advance sustainability,” Sherlock said.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this innovative effort, alongside an incredible team of veteran industry experts.”

Sherlock will work closely with other members of CleanArc’s executive leadership team on various stages of its projects, from land acquisition to development, while ensuring precision in meeting CleanArc’s financial goals.

His responsibilities also include managing board-level communications, financial reporting, and governance.