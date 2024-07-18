Lifecycle Software appoints Liz Parry as CEO

Lifecycle Software, a provider of telecommunications solutions in the United Kingdom, announced today the appointment of Liz Parry as its new CEO. Parry steps into the role following the departure of Kelvin Chaffer, who has moved on after 23 years with the company to become CEO of Neural Technologies, another Lumine Group firm specialising in AI-driven revenue assurance.

Bringing extensive experience in the telecommunications industry, Liz Parry is set to lead Lifecycle Software into a new era of innovation and growth. Her strategic vision and deep sector knowledge are expected to build on the company's 29 years of expertise. Parry's appointment marks a significant milestone as she becomes the first female CEO in the company's history.

"I am honoured to be the new CEO of Lifecycle Software at such a pivotal time in the company's journey. It’s a privilege to contribute to Lifecycle’s expansion and growth,” said Parry. “I am very grateful to Kelvin, whose leadership has been key to propelling our brand. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to innovate and deliver exceptional solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Together, we will build on the strong foundation that has been laid over the past 29 years and lead the company to new heights."

Chaffer expressed his confidence in Parry's leadership, stating, "I am thrilled to pass the leadership torch to Liz Parry. Her exceptional track record and forward-thinking approach align perfectly with the company's mission and values. I am confident that under her leadership, Lifecycle Software will continue to pioneer new advancements. It has been an honour to work at Lifecycle, and I would like to thank all the colleagues, customers, and partners for making this a wonderful experience. The company is in very good hands."

Liz Parry joined Lifecycle Software in 2015 and most recently served as chief commercial officer. In this role, she drove a growth strategy focused on strategic expansion and customer success. Parry quickly advanced through various leadership positions at Lifecycle.

Her extensive experience in finance and revenue assurance, coupled with her ability to champion partner projects that offer competitive advantages within the telecom industry, has been widely recognised. Known for driving technological innovation, her contributions have significantly transformed organisational capabilities, enhanced customer experiences, and fostered sustainable growth.