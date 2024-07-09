Martijn Blanken announced as CEO of NEO SPACE GROUP (NSG)

NEO SPACE GROUP has named telecoms and tech veteran, Martijn Blanken as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

NSG, a new public investment fund (PIF) company, believe the appointment will help them unlock the potential of space for Saudi Arabia and the global market, by delivering advanced satellite communication services through different orbits. NSG will also invest in innovative new start-ups and entrepreneurs, aligning with the Kingdom's vision 2030 goals.

The Board of Directors of NSG, chaired by H.E. Abdullah AlSwaha, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, selected Martijn Blanken as CEO due to his extensive experience and proven track record in the telecommunications and technology sectors.

Blanken brings over 25 years of industry expertise, previously serving as CEO of EXA Infrastructure. His impressive career also includes senior advisory roles at Squared Capital and executive positions at Telstra Corporation, where he contributed to the company's transformation and growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Blanken expressed his enthusiasm for leading NSG, emphasising the transformative potential of the space industry.

“It’s a true privilege to lead NSG. The space industry is rapidly transforming and is wide open for disruption, so the launch of NSG is very well-timed.

"We believe that by putting the customer’s needs at the centre of everything we do, leveraging existing assets in the industry in combination with investments in new capabilities, we will be able to become an effective disrupter and challenger brand in the global space economy and a national champion for Saudi´s space ambitions,” he stated.

Under Blanken’s leadership, NSG’s ambitious strategy includes significant investments in new space technology start-ups and fostering entrepreneurship both within Saudi Arabia and globally. By nurturing a thriving space industry, NSG aims to establish itself as a formidable player in the global space economy.