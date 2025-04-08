DITL: Brendan Press, Gulf Bridge International (GBI) CCO

Every day begins with focus and alignment. I begin my day by reviewing key updates and priorities, ensuring I’m aligned with ongoing projects and objectives”, he explains.

“Morning check-ins with my team help set the focus for the day, and early discussions with clients or partners often shape immediate decisions”.

With a career spanning across roles at Ericsson, Virgin Mobile and Etisalat, Press brings a wealth of telecom experience to his role as chief commercial officer at GBI.

“Innovation has always been a key driver in my career, whether it’s launching new initiatives or shaping global strategies. At GBI, this means advancing connectivity solutions that empower the region,” he states.

Driving connectivity in the Middle East

According to Press, one of the defining projects of GBI’s recent history is its integration with the Qatar National Broadband Network (QNBN).

This strategic move, backed by the Qatar Investment Authority, combines GBI’s international subsea and terrestrial networks with QNBN’s domestic fibre network to create a seamless platform for regional and global connectivity.

“This integration enhances Qatar’s position as a leading digital hub,” Press explains.

“It allows us to build a carrier-neutral infrastructure that attracts global hyperscalers and AI innovators, enabling Qatar to become a gateway for data traffic between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.”

The integration also ensures GBI is equipped to meet the region’s growing demand for reliable, high-performance connectivity.

“We’re working closely with partners and vendors to adopt cutting-edge technologies, optimise our infrastructure and enhance scalability,” he states.

Reliability being cornerstone of GBI’s strategy

“Our Smart Network spans over 40,000 km, integrating diverse subsea and terrestrial routes to minimise disruptions and reduce latency,” Press states.

A prime example of this is the North Express Route (NER), which connects the Middle East to Europe via Iraq and Turkey.

“The NER addresses a critical challenge in global connectivity, reducing reliance on routes with single points of failure,” he notes.

“It’s the shortest, low-latency path to Europe and has proven its value time and again, including during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, where it supported data delivery to 1.5 billion viewers worldwide.”

Collaborating for impact

Collaboration is a defining aspect for the company. Internally, Press works closely with the leadership team to drive commercial decisions that aligns the strategies for all departments.

“We’re always looking for ways to ensure our goals are met while fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration,” he claims.

Externally, his interactions with clients, partners and industry leaders are focused on building relationships and identifying opportunities for growth.

“These engagements are vital in shaping GBI’s trajectory and ensuring we remain aligned with the needs of our stakeholders,” he adds.

