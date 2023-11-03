Airspan and Prospecta Utilities partner on 5G mmWave FWA network in Australia

Through this collaboration Prospecta Utilities aims to transform the telco infrastructure in the home-campus they currently own named GemLife. The company’s investment in their own telco infrastructure will both enhance the business case but also reduce the telco fixed fees paid to service providers.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Prospecta Utilities on this groundbreaking project," said Henrik Smith-Petersen, chief sales and marketing officer at Airspan.

"Our mmWave technology, combined with Prospecta Utilities' commitment to sustainability, will revolutionise Australia's telco infrastructure and bring high-quality connectivity to homes and businesses across the country."

The project will be powered by Airspan's mmWave AIO Outdoor Small Cell solution. With the deployment of Airspan's AIR5G 7200 5G solution, embedded with CU/DU (centralised unit/ distributed unit) running SA software, Prospecta Utilities will be able to deliver a real alternative to fibre-based solutions.

The 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access network will begin pilot testing by March 2024, marking Airspan's first mmWave standalone project.

Airspan is a provider of software and hardware for 5G networks while Prospecta Utilities is an Australian company focused on delivering multiservice infrastructure solutions.

In related news, earlier this year Airspan has announced plans to expand its 5G innovation lab in Tokyo to accommodate accelerating network adoption and scaling in the Asia-Pacific region.

The lab will host several Open RAN architectures, showing the flexibility of Airspan’s portfolio from fully disaggregated software in a split 7.2 format to a software-embedded all-in-one RAN platform.

