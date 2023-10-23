Free Trial
Capacity introduces the 20 Top Telco Vendors power list

Capacity Editorial
October 23, 2023 09:00 AM
20 Top Telco Vendors.png

Capacity is proud to unveil its inaugural power list celebrating the top vendors from across the wider telecoms and ICT ecosystem. This new index is now open for submissions.

With some of the biggest innovation occurring in the vendor space, Capacity is shining a spotlight on the companies developing the products that are driving this wave of network transformation and evolution.

Whether its equipment and hardware vendors, software vendors or component manufacturers, we want to learn about these amazing companies and to hear from you.

As with previous listings, this index will evaluate a company's key market differentiators, most recent milestones and real-life success stories over the past 12 months. With clear examples of how they are driving innovation and doing things differently.

Please note the submission rules:

1. Entries are selected by the Capacity Editorial team based on the merit of each submission, not on the number of nominations, therefore please only submit one entry per company.

2. Please do not copy and paste entries. The team sees all submissions and will know if the same form has been submitted by multiple people and it will affect your chances of being selected.

3. Try not to be repetitive, if it will not add to your submission in any way please don't include it.

4. Substantiate your claims. Show us how amazing your company is - give us specific and noteworthy real-life examples!

5. Please write in full sentences with clear, concise English.

6. Entries sent after the close of the deadline, or those submitted by email, will not be accepted.

SUBMIT ENTRY

Selected by the Capacity editorial team, the final list will be announced in the next issue of Capacity Magazine.

The deadline for nominations is Friday 24th November 2023, 5pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Due to production deadlines, no extensions will be given!

Topics

