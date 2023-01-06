Airspan launches Tokyo 5G lab

The Japan office will spearhead the company’s effort to meet growing demand for critical interoperability testing and integration simplicity in public and private networks as new 5G use cases are introduced.

The lab represents a “stepping-stone” expansion from the original UK innovation lab.

It will host several Open RAN architectures, showing the flexibility of Airspan’s portfolio from fully disaggregated software in a split 7.2 format to a software-embedded all-in-one RAN platform.

“Tokyo was a clear choice as we sought to broaden the scope of our 5G Innovation Lab,” said Airspan CMO and CSO Henrik Smith-Petersen.

“We have a robust permanent support team due to ongoing deployments with mobile-network-operators in the country and have honed our testing and verification infrastructure there as a result. It is natural that the Innovation Lab would find its newest site here, Japan is a hotspot for 5G.”

Through the lab, Airspan says it invites partners with 5G cores, COTS servers and hyperscalers to collaborate.