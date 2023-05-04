Camplin-Warner leaves Telstra International as Stasko takes reigns

Effective as of 1 July, Stasko will enter the role bringing with him vast experience and passion for international markets as well as his background in emerging markets.

“Roary is a proven leader within Telstra, having spent more than five years at the business in a variety of different roles including head of corporate strategy as well as head of finance for Telstra’s consumer and small business function,” commented David Burns, group executive at Telstra Enterprise.

“He is the right person to lead Telstra International as the business continues its exciting growth trajectory.”

Stasko is to succeed Oliver Camplin-Warner, the current head of Telstra International who is moving to head up the Telstra Purple business in the new financial year. Both Camplin-Warner and Stasko will ensure that this is a smooth transition.

Stasko has said he was looking forward to working across the diverse portfolio of the International business and exploring growth opportunities, adding “Telstra International has a strong team culture, an incredible focus on its customers and a well-established position in the market. I’m excited to join the International team to build on all the hard work of Oliver and the team, and to lead the business in its next phase of growth".

In addition to this new role, Stasko will continue to hold his position on the Digicel Pacific Board, and will be based out of San Francisco, California.