Vonage, Telstra partner to accelerate digital transformation with network APIs

The two companies have singed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to combine Telstra’s network APIs with Vonage’s API platform and Ericsson’s 5G network capabilitie in an effort to help enterprises build advanced applications that provide optimised, engaging customer experiences.

The non-exclusive agreement introduces Telstra’s network APIs to the Vonage platform, giving enterprises and developers the opportunity to leverage network capabilities that can boost customer experience

The partnership complements Telstra’s T25 ambition to grow and extend its API leadership position, while opening up new opportunities for Vonage in the wider Asia Pacific region.

Network APIs are key to uncovering new capabilities for use by developers from within 5G networks that have never before been exposed and made available in an easy, consumable way.

Vonage and Telstra will collaborate on and continue investing in enhancing existing APIs, such as Silent Authentication, a new verification method that provides secure authentication without requiring users to input passwords or verification information.

Telstra and Vonage will also work together to identify new open APIs to bring to market such as slicing, edge computing, fraud and spam protections, and network analytical insights, while exploring the integration of Telstra’s APIs with Vonage’s API platform.

"By combining Vonage’s API platform, Ericsson’s 5G network capabilities and Telstra’s network APIs, we are providing developers and enterprises the tools they need to create new, secure, reliable and engaging solutions,” said Niklas Heuveldop, Vonage CEO and head of business area global communications platform for Ericsson.

Heuveldop said Vonage and Telstra are driving an open ecosystem for exponential innovation that will enable the development of new applications that transform how enterprises operate and engage with customers, while also monetising the network.

Kim Krogh Anderson, Telstra’s group executive for product and technology said: Telstra sees its partnership with Vonage as one of a variety of ways it can evolve and build a thriving ecosystem around its network product.

“Opening up new avenues for connectivity to be consumed will lead to new monetisation opportunities – in the same way hyperscalers monetise compute on their cloud as a platform. This is just one of the ways we’re addressing the Business-to-Business (B2B2X) developer market opportunity,” she said.