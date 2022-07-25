Airtel Kenya spends $40m on spectrum

At a cost of $40 million, the newly acquired spectrum licence will be valid for 15 years, effective as of July 2022.

Airtel Kenya will use the additional spectrum to support its 4G network capacity expansion across the country for both mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband capability.

It will also lay the foundation for future 5G rollouts, delivering 'significant capacity' to support Airtel Kenya's continued strong data growth in the country.

In related news, last month Airtel Africa purchased additional spectrum worth around US$42 million in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Specifically, the company acquired 58MHz of additional spectrum spread across the 900, 1800, 2100 and 2600MHz bands.

By April, Airtel Africa joined the Joint Alliance for CSR (JAC), an industry body that promotes sustainability through supply chains.

The operator, which earlier this year marked its membership of the FTSE 100 share listing by revealing its revenue was up almost 25% and earnings by 34%, says it is aiming to promote digital and financial inclusion across Africa.