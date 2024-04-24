Confluence Networks and Laser Light Communications announce long-term subsea fibre agreement

Confluence-1 is a subsea cable system developed by the subsea network developer that offers an alternative route along the I-95 corridor, the main north–south Interstate Highway on the east coast of the US.

Under the terms of the $20million agreement, Laser Light Communications, a provider of subsea network services, will secure exclusive use of dark fibre assets on the system.

Confluence-1 will provide alternative connectivity options to terrestrial networks that connect major global network centres along the US’s east coast.

It will also provide interconnection with international cable systems connecting from South America and Europe to the US.

The end-to-end network will span about 1,935 Km (1,200 miles) directly from Wall, New Jersey to Boca Raton, Florida, with branched connections to three intermediate landings: Virginia Beach, Virginia, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Jacksonville, Florida.

The Confluence‑1 network will comprise 24 fibre pairs and a total assignable capacity of over 1800 tbps on 60 direct point-to-point connections.

The system is expected to be in operation for Laser Light’s planned full global rollout of its terrestrial and subsea networks in 2026, to prepare for the delivery and convergence of its optical satellite constellation in Q1 2027.

“Confluence‑1 delivers a unique East Coast transmission alternative that is ideal for Laser Light. The ability for us to switch at the optical level between cable landings on the Confluence system will allow us to respond quickly to the atmospheric conditions along the east coast that can affect optical transmissions to and from our satellites,” said Bob Brumley, CEO of Laser Light.

Laser Light is building a network-of-networks that covers terrestrial, subsea and satellite connectivity solutions. It is supporting this with an end-to-end software architecture.