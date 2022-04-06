Airtel Africa joins industry body to promote sustainability

The operator, which earlier this year marked its membership of the FTSE 100 share listing by revealing its revenue was up almost 25% and earnings by 34%, says it is aiming to promote digital and financial inclusion across Africa.

The news follows the launch of Airtel Africa’s sustainability strategy in October 2021 which set out plans to “transform the lives of millions of people across Africa” through its sustainability pledges.

Among those pledges is a strategy to promote environmental social and governance (ESG) principles in its supply chain, which will be delivered through its membership of the JAC.

Olubayo Adekanmbi, chief strategy, sustainability and partnerships officer at Airtel Africa said: “This is a great milestone for Airtel Africa on our sustainability journey.

“We are keenly focused on building a sustainable business that drives the digital and financial inclusion agenda in Africa.

“Encouraging our supply chain to focus on more ESG principles and working together with the rest of the global telecommunications industry is the next step towards promoting sustainable development that leaves no one behind.”

The JAC was founded in 2010 and currently has 19 operators as members of the alliance.

Through the JAC, members can verify, assess and promote sustainability standards and transfer best practice across supply chains and the alliance has conducted over 724 audits in 41 countries.