Airtel Africa acquires $42m worth of spectrum in DRC

The company revealed it had acquired 58MHz of additional spectrum spread across the 900, 1800, 2100 and 2600MHz bands.

The additional spectrum will aid its 4G expansion in the market for both mobile data and fixed home broadband services, giving it the capacity needed to cope with the surge in data usage.

DRC has not yet reached 5G and is still developing its 3G/4G network. In recent years, this has changed somewhat but it has historically lacked the infrastructure needed for widespread connectivity.

"This additional spectrum will support our 4G expansion in the market for both mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband capability, providing significant capacity to accommodate our continued strong data growth in the country," Airtel Africa said in a statement.

The company added that the investment is key given that DRC is the largest country by area in its portfolio and the second largest market by population.

“This investment reflects our continued confidence in the tremendous opportunity inherent in the DRC, supporting the local communities and economies through furthering digital inclusion and connectivity,” it added.

The company, which provides telecoms and mobile money services across 14 countries in Africa, says its license spectrum in the country is up for renewal in September 2032.