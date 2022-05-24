IPI boosts Stack with acquisition of Switzerland's Safe Host

The Swiss player operates four data centers in Geneva, Zurich, and Avenches, Switzerland, and has additional land holdings in top European markets, as well as relationships with major hyperscale and enterprise clients.

Safe Host will now operate under the Stack Infrastructure brand.

Matt A’Hearn (pictured), partner at IPI, said: “Europe remains a high priority for IPI’s hyperscale customers, and Safe Host’s existing relationships and actionable expansion opportunities will accelerate our momentum in the region. IPI looks forward to further leveraging the strength of a unified STACK, expanded more broadly with this acquisition, to better serve customers and further build IPI’s hyperscale-focused data center portfolio.”

The IPI-owned Stack Infrastructure received a boost earlier this year with the launch of Stack EMEA, which brought the facilities IPI acquired from SUPERNAP Italia and DigiPlex under one brand. IPI also appointed former NTT execs to the positions of CEO and chief hyperscale officer at Stack EMEA.

IPI said this part of its portfolio, combined with its new Swiss facilities, "will provide incremental scale and geographic diversity".

John Eland, CEO of Stack EMEA, said: “We are excited to add the Safe Host portfolio to the STACK banner. Switzerland’s central location, political and economic stability, high standards for data protection and renewable energy sources are highly attractive to our customer base, and we believe that the market is well positioned for increased hyperscale and enterprise growth moving forward.”

At the end of last year, IPI Partners acquired Denver's 1500 Champa building, a three-story building with delivering approximately 138,000 sqft of data centre and office space, with the potential to support approximately 10MW of power capacity.

Between 2016 and September of 2021, IPI generated more than $5.25 billion in total equity from its backers.