DE-CIX Jakarta is now live

The IX is a joint venture between DE-CIX and PT IDMarco Digital Solusi, a subsidiary of Salim Group and is built on the former’s Apollon Platform.

DE-CIX Jakarta is distributed across two data centres in Jakarta, NTT’s JKT2 and the Matrix data centre JKT2, with access to 95% of the Jakarta market.

The first 10+ customers, including both domestic and international networks, are in the process of being connected, DE-CIX said in a release.

The IX is integrated into the existing DE-CIX ASEAN ecosystem, now covering seven key metro markets: Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Penang, Brunei and Manila.

Customers at any of the exchanges can exchange internet traffic with the network at any of the other IXs in the region. DE-CIX says this is the most cost-effective way to peer across Southeast Asia.

“Indonesia, with the largest population and the fastest-growing economy in Southeast Asia, is the next logical step for DE-CIX in Southeast Asia,” said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

“As mega hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong are losing some of their relevance due to increasing restrictions in the respective markets, we are now seeing multi-million-dollar investments pouring into markets like Jakarta to serve local needs.

“Global players are now planning their arrival in the Indonesian market and expect the same quality of interconnection services and latency to end-users as they have in other key markets.

“At DE-CIX, we are ready to serve the needs of local and international networks to provide the best and most resilient connectivity to clouds, content, and applications for Indonesian people and businesses.”

The IX will be directly connected to DE-CIX Singapore, incorporating DE-CIX Jakarta into its Southeast Asian interconnection ecosystem and providing “best-in-class” interconnection for network providers, cloud service providers and enterprises, backed by industry-leading SLAs.

DE-CIX Jakarta will combine both local and regional interconnection, including Cloud Exchange capabilities, and will lead to a better user experience for Indonesian end-users along with a wide array of cloud interconnection services tailored for enterprises.

“The Indonesian economy is anticipated to see enormous growth in the coming years. Our integrated solution supports the ongoing cloudification, transformation of content, and traffic localisation in Indonesia, and offers seamless access to clouds and content hosted in Singapore,” says Thomas Dragono, director of DE-CIX Indonesia.

“With the arrival of DE-CIX Apollon in Jakarta, all networks in the country are invited to take advantage of DE-CIX’s best-in-class platform.”