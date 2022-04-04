NTT execs appointed to head STACK EMEA

In the corner office, John Eland has taken on the role of CEO, bringing more than 22 years of experience from across the data centre, telecom and investment sectors. During his time with NTT – where he was mostly recently chief strategy officer of the Global Data Centers division – he oversaw NTT’s ongoing expansion efforts through M&A, joint ventures, strategic partnerships and development.

Eland said: “I have been impressed by STACK’s accelerating momentum both globally and in Europe, where we have created a strong operating platform and team now operating under the STACK brand. I look forward to driving continued growth across the EMEA region and further strengthening STACK’s market position as a trusted global digital infrastructure partner with significant resources, capacity and development expertise.”

Phil Koen, chairman of the board of STACK added: “We’re thrilled to welcome John to the STACK team to drive our strategy and operations in the EMEA region.

“John is a proven leader who brings over two decades of strategy, development and management experience in the data centre industry, including extensive regional expertise that we believe will be highly valuable as we continue to expand STACK’s already successful European business.”

The true indication of STACK EMEA's strategy comes from the appointment of its chief hyperscale officer.

Adam Tamburini – previously NTT's as SVP hyperscale sales holds "decades of experience" in data centre sales and construction.

Koen added: “We are also excited to welcome Adam, another proven leader in the data centre industry. We are confident he will be successful in supporting John and the EMEA leadership team on growing and enhancing relationships with key hyperscalers.”

STACK EMEA was formally launched earlier this year when IPI Partners said it would rebrand the portfolio of facilities it acquired from SUPERNAP Italia and DigiPlex to take the STACK Infrastructure name into its third market.

At the time IPI said STACK EMEA would be integrated into the global STACK business, and each region will have its own senior leadership team that coordinates with global counterparts.