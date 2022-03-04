IPI unites European acquisitions to create STACK EMEA

IPI's February acquisition of SUPERNAP Italia was its first investment in Europe and was followed by the July 2021 acquisition of DigiPlex, which added facilities totalling 40MW to the portfolio. This included presence in such locations as Oslo, Norway; Stockholm, Sweden and Copenhagen, Denmark, with all powered by 100% sustainable sources.

Now, these additions to the portfolio have been rebranded as STACK EMEA, effectively launching a new operator for the content. STACK EMEA will be integrated into the global STACK business, and each region will have its own senior leadership team that coordinates with global counterparts.

Phil Koen, chairman of the board of STACK, said: “This integration will allow us to scale the already successful European-based businesses into a global infrastructure player with extensive resources, capacity and development expertise.

"We are confident that unifying our assets and teams around the world under one brand will provide us with a clear competitive advantage in the market, enhancing our position with hyperscale and enterprise customers,” Koen added.

STACK took a similar approach when it launched in Asia last year, appointing Pithambar (Preet) Gona as CEO Asia Pacific and Tom Duncan, director Asia Pacific. Growth across Asia will see more acquisitions as well as new projects, with STACK initially targeting Tokyo and Osaka. There are further plans to enter Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia, and other Asia Pacific markets.

At the end of last year, IPI Partners acquired Denver's 1500 Champa building, a three-story building with delivering approximately 138,000 sqft of data centre and office space, with the potential to support approximately 10MW of power capacity.