Spearheading change: a female leadership odyssey

Maya Kalcheva, CEO of Bulgaria’s Neterra Communications and one of Capacity’s 20 Women to Watch in 2024, has had a unique journey to the top.

With a background in law and a passion for technology, she spearheaded the creation of Neterra.TV, a platform for Bulgarians abroad, long before streaming services became mainstream. The company headed by Kalcheva is responsible for the Neterra.TV and Neterra.TV+ brands. She is also chief marketing officer for the wider Neterra Group.

In this interview, Kalcheva discusses her unconventional path to becoming CEO, her vision for the future of Neterra, and the importance of diversity in the tech industry.

Maya, your background is fascinating: you're a legal professional who ended up leading a telecommunications company. Can you tell us about your journey?

It all started 18 years ago when I was visiting friends in the US. They were frustrated because they couldn't watch a popular Bulgarian TV show while living abroad. As someone with a background in tech, I saw an opportunity. Back at Neterra, we set up an FTP link to share content. That initial idea blossomed into Neterra.TV, a platform specifically designed for the Bulgarian diaspora.

Later, Neterra.TV expanded beyond just offering linear channels. We started streaming live events like concerts, festivals, sports events and feature films. We were among the first in Bulgaria to partner with the LGBTQ community to stream their events. Our commitment to innovation led us to support unique ventures like a Bulgarian cycling expedition around Iceland.

Neterra.TV feels like an early version of services like Netflix. Was that the original vision?

Actually, it’s closer to Hulu's model. We offer a mix of subscription-based channels and pay-per-view options for movies. Back then, convincing producers to trust us with their content was a challenge. The concept of online content distribution was new, especially in Eastern Europe.

You recently became the first female CEO of a company in Neterra Group’s portfolio. How significant is that for you?

It's a double-edged sword. I'm from Bulgaria, where women have a strong workforce presence. But globally, the telecom industry is male-dominated. I'm proud to break barriers, but true equality is men and women working together, leveraging our strengths for a common goal.

How do you see opportunities for women in the company?

We have a strong presence of women in leadership positions across various departments, including legal, marketing and HR. We actively encourage women to apply for all roles, not just to meet quotas. Unfortunately, women sometimes underestimate themselves. During interviews, I often see them downplay their skills. I try to encourage them to open up and advocate for themselves.

You mentioned the tech industry's lack of gender diversity. How can we improve that?

We need to make the industry more attractive to young women. Technology is often seen as a dry, technical field. We need to emphasise the creativity and problem-solving aspects at which women excel. Initiatives that showcase successful women in tech can also be hugely inspiring.

Where do the Neterra Group’s main focuses lie?

Neterra Group has been a leading force in the telecommunications industry for nearly three decades. We’ve been around since 1996, consistently innovating and expanding our service offerings.

We provide a comprehensive suite of connectivity solutions, including reliable and secure internet access. We can also provide the network infrastructure needed to support layer-1 and layer-2 services, encompassing dark fibre and Ethernet VPN options.

For remote locations, Neterra Group offers satellite internet, and we can help businesses scale and secure their IT infrastructure through cloud and dedicated server solutions. Furthermore, Neterra Group owns and operates four data centres. Finally, NetIX, our unique global internet exchange platform, facilitates efficient data traffic exchange for businesses around the world.

We're constantly innovating. We believe the future is bright, and we're committed to staying at the forefront of connectivity.

Find out more about Neterra here.