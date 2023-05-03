Capacity is proud to present its seventh annual 20 Women to Watch power list celebrating 20 noteworthy women across the telecoms and tech sector.

Launched back in 2018, the 20 Women to Watch listing celebrates 20 women from across the wholesale telecoms and tech sector who have achieved massive results or reached major milestones in their respective fields, as well as breaking down barriers across the industry.

As always, the Capacity editorial team had a difficult task in whittling down the nominations, but would like to highlight that all selections were made independently with no outside influence from our advertisers or commercial partners.